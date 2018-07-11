Full steam ahead as crowds flock to Duncombe Park

Classic transport enthusiasts from across the north flocked to Helmsley over the weekend for a celebration of the golden age of steam power.

The Great Yorkshire Traction Engine Club’s annual steam rally was held on Saturday and Sunday at Duncombe Park.

The packed programme included demonstrations of wood sawing, threshing, straw baling and heavy haulage, with music being supplied by members of the Leeming Military Wives Choir.

As part of the weekend, exhibits and events were arranged to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.