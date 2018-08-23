Full steam ahead at Scampston Hall

Scampston Hall is set to host it’s first Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September.

Exhibits are expected to come from across the UK and there will be more than 30 full-sized steam engines as well as a number of fairground organs.

A variety of traction engines will be on show.

Another highlight at the event will be the tractor pulling arena where drivers of the highly modified machines will try to pull a sledge as far as they can.

Adjacent to the arena there will be a display of numerous vintage tractors supported by stationary engines.

Vintage entries will also include classic cars, vintage commercials including lorries, buses and fire engines; pre-1978 motorcycles and various military vehicles.

These exhibits will have static positions around the event but also participate in main arena parades.

Performing in the main arena will be Ben Potter’s Birds of Prey Displays.

The show includes free flying displays of magnificent eagles and vultures, showing their amazing skills.

A spokesman for the event said: “This exciting day out has plenty for children with both old time and modern funfairs, quad bike rides, a giant inflatable slide and castles, miniature ride on railway, land train, parrot display, donkey rides, face painting and trampolines.

“People can browse through the vast array of trade stands and visit the indoor craft, gift and fine food marquee.

“Also, visit the autojumble plots to find that missing part at bargain prices.

“While visitors take in the sights and sounds the licensed bar and catering outlets will be serving up refreshments.”

Gates open at 10am and close at 5pm each day.

Visit the www.outdoorshows.co.uk website to more out more information.