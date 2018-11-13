IT’S full steam ahead for Operation Christmas Child in Scarborough - despite the shoebox charity failing to find a premises to call home.

The charity had hoped to find an office space or warehouse in Scarborough it could use as a processing hub for six weeks through November and early December.

But despite appeals to the town’s business community and through the media, the charity drew a blank.

“We’re disappointed not to find anywhere we could use this time,” said area co-ordinator Graham Hobson.

“We had quite a few irons in the fire but for one reason or the other nothing came through.”

But the charity is still gearing up into action and has nine collection points around the Yorkshire coast where made-up shoeboxes can be dropped off ready for collection.

The drop-off points are at:

 Shoe Zone, Newborough, Scarborough

 ShoeZone, Baxtergate, Whitby

 Shoe Zone, Prince Street, Bridlington

 A Touch of Glass, Newborough, Scarborough

 Irton Garden Centre, Moor Lane, Irton, Scarborough

 Scarborough Sofa Beds, Glayton Court, Falsgrave, Scarborough

 Little Footsteps Nursery, Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

 Westway Open Arms, Westway, Eastfield, Scarborough

 Driffield Methodist Church, Market Place, Driffield.

The latest date for shoeboxes to be dropped off at one of these points is November 28.

Operation Christmas Child is looking for volunteers to get involved with work in the three storage centres it is going to use over the next few weeks. Email grahamhobson452@outlook.com or call him on 07544 173798.