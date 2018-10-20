Full steam ahead to mark route’s closure

Yorkshire Wolds Railway will mark 60 years since closure of the original Malton and Driffield Junction Railway and 10 years since its rebirth as the Yorkshire Wolds Railway this Sunday (21 October).

To celebrate the occasion YWR members are encouraging people to join them in making as many flying windsock kites as possible.

Event organiser Katy Bowser said: “I wanted to do something we had not done before that would appeal to both children and adults.

“Windsock kites are easy to make, great fun, and once finished will fill the site with movement and colour.

“All materials for the kites will be available for a small donation to the railway. Our locomotive Sir Tatton Sykes will also be giving cab rides and the visitor centre will be open, so there are plenty of things to see and do in addition to the windsock kite making.”

Sunday 28 October will see the final public running day of 2018 for the heritage railway which is based at Fimber Halt on Beverley Road, Fimber.

As this is close toHalloween, the YWR will be offering free cab rides to anyone in Halloween fancy dress or who brings a decorated pumpkin.

The YWR is always keen to involve new people.

Anyone interested in becoming a member, volunteering for any aspect such as driving (after training), making a donation or just finding out more should visit the YWR website at www.yorkshirewoldsrailway.org.uk, or call 01377 338053.