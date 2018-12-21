Fun for the whole family in Scarborough this Christmas

Scarborough’s long-standing festive traditions will be coming back to keep residents entertained over Christmas and New Year.

On Boxing Day, events will start with the charity football match between fishermen and firemen on South Bay.

On the day, the teams will meet in town outside Heron Foods (opposite Lloyds bank) and will march down to the seafront accompanied by the Comic Band.

The match will be kicked off by the Mayor at 10.30am and will last until 12pm.

While fishermen and firemen compete for the much-coveted trophy, residents will build the usual mile of pennies. Coppers will be lined up on the edge of the kerb along Foreshore Road from the lifeboat house all the way to Coney Island.

In the afternoon, festive activities will continue with the Scarborough Sub Aqua Club’s grand paddle off.

People will make their way to the harbourside to watch the crazy raft race take place at 12.30pm. Those who wish to register should call 01723 372657.

All the money raised during the day will be used to purchase food vouchers for elderly people at Christmas.

Liz Blades, who has been organising the football match for over 20 years, said: “It started in 1893 when a fishing smack was lost at sea during a storm and five Scarborough men were lost.

“The football match was organised to raise money for the dependants of those people and it’s been going on ever since. People get involved because it’s such a good cause, it’s a fun day out and a chance to stretch your legs and walk off the turkey.”

Liz added: “The first game was held on Christmas Day at the Ebor Football Ground on top of Prospect Road. There were 1,500 spectactors and the firemen won. On the day people raised 9 pounds, 11 shillings and 6 pence. Last year we raised £1,925.39.”

Festive traditions will continue on New Year’s Day with the Lions Club’s New Year’s Day Dip. Registration before the event will take place from 10.30am to 12pm at the Rowing Club. In Ayton, villagers will take part in the ‘East v West’ Tug of War over the River Derwent. This will start at 11am and will be followed by a talent show at the Forge Valley Inn.