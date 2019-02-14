Funding scheme aimed to support under 18s community groups in Scarborough

Groups working with under 18s in Scarborough could be in with a chance of winning a share of £1m thanks to a major scheme launched by a leading housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes has launched its national Building Futures programme in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

The scheme, being run locally by Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, aims to support community groups across three categories - sports, education and arts, and health.

Simon Usher, regional divisional director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are looking for groups, charities and individuals who have amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes to come forward.

“We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, research and support groups.”

Monthly grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve facilities and the delivery of vital grassroots community projects.

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, which last year gave away £620,000 to support children’s sport.

The year’s scheme is aimed solely at community projects for under-18s and targeted at grassroots sports groups, community groups dealing with physical and mental health issues and awareness, as well as arts and education projects.

In addition to the £1,000 monthly awards, three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national award scheme voted on by the public. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in October.

In each sector – sport, education and arts, and health – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Persimmon Homes is an official partner of Team GB as it prepares for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

Simon Usher added: “Building Futures comes on the back of our hugely successful Healthy Communities, which last year gave away more than £600,000 to support youth sport.

“Our 2019 campaign is bigger and better than ever so that we can bring positive change to the lives of even more children.

“Not only have we upped our prize money to more than £1 million, we have moved the goalposts so that as well as sporting groups and clubs, we are able to support projects in health as well as education and arts.”

Click here to find out more or to apply for Building Futures.