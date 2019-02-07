Fundraiser organised in memory of popular East Ayton man Peter Taylor who died earlier this year

A fundraiser will be held in memory of an East Ayton man who died earlier this year.

Peter Taylor, who died aged 42 in January, was a popular fundraiser in the village.

The gardener and taxi driver was a regular feature in the tug of war, taking part for 21 years.

And now, the people of the village are holding a fundraiser the charity MIND in Peter's honour.

The day will take place on April 21 and will see something for the whole family, with seven-a-side football tournaments taking place, with a cost of £20 to enter. A new trophy has been commissioned for the winning team.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt for the children, while people can partake in fundraising raffles and tombolas.