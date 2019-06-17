Fundraising page set up to support the family of father and daughter who were killed in A171 crash

Two women have set up a fundraising page to help support the family of Michael and Sarah Liddell who died following a crash on Thursday.

Katie Broadhead and Debby Dixon White set up the page after the tragic incident which claimed the lives of a father and daughter.

Mario Dzhambazov, who resides in Whitby, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, no licence and no insurance following the collision on the roundabout junction with Middlesbrough Road and the A171 at Guisborough. Read more here.

Katie said: "A friend and I set the gofundme page up because we wanted to do something to help, the accident that took Michael and his daughter Sarah just shook us completely.

"We can't imagine what the family must be going through."

68-year-old Michael Liddell and his daughter, 41-year-old Sarah Liddell, sadly died following the incident on Thursday [June 13].

On the fundraising page, it states: "We understand that Sarah was a mother, she leaves behind a partner and her young children, we can't begin to imagine what the family are going through to not only lose a mother, partner and daughter but also Sarah's father Michael.

"We don't know the family personally but would like to let them know that they are in our thoughts and hoped that the fantastic people of Guisborough, Marske and surrounding areas will give generously so that we can help even a small amount at this awful time."

The page has raised over £3,000 in two days. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/for-the-liddell-family