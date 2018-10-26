Funeral today of much-loved police dog handler Mick Atkinson

The funeral takes place this morning (Friday) of a police dog handler who began his career in Scarborough.

PC Mick Atkinson, 37, died suddenly on October 7, in West Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “Mick was a distinguished officer and had been part of the North Yorkshire Police family for 17 years.

"He started his service as Police Constable in Scarborough and then moved into the Dog Support Unit and became a handler. He was a well-liked and much respected member of the team and of our wider policing family and his loss will be felt profoundly.

“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around PC Atkinson’s death.

At today's funeral, in Rothwell Holy Trinity Church, Leeds, police have asked that no uniform and no red to be worn. "Those of you who knew Mick will understand the colour ban," states the North Yorkshire Police Federation Facebook page.

There will be a private family service at the crematorium followed by a celebration of Mick’s life at Elland Road football stadium.