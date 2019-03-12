Fusco’s of Whitby nets prestigious family business of the year award

Fusco’s of Whitby has been named Family Business of the Year at the Yorkshire and Humber FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The business was presented the award at the regional finals held at The Principal Hotel in York. The team will now proceed to the national finals, which will take place in London on May 23 at Battersea Evolution, and go head to head with other regional finalists from across the country for the title of UK Family Business of the Year.

Carol Fusco, owner of Fusco’s of Whitby, said: “We are overjoyed to have been recognised for our hard work and awarded this prestigious accolade, which is testament to the dedication of our great team.

“We are looking forward to the national finals in May. If we win, it would be the perfect finish to a highly successful 50th anniversary year.”

Fusco’s of Whitby is a multi-national award winning business, with fish and chip outlets in Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay including Quayside, Royal Fisheries, Fish Box Whitby and Fish Box Robin Hoods Bay, as well as the Whitby Fish and Chips catering trailer.

The company, which marked 50 years in business last May, is managed by two generations of the Fusco family, with Carol working alongside her three sons, Adrian, Stuart and Raymond and daughter, Maria.

The awards are organised by the Federation of Small Businesses, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to help smaller businesses achieve their ambitions.

The event recognises the best small businesses and self-employed directors from across the UK, from every sector and industry and from businesses of all ages and all sizes.