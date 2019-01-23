Future of Scarborough's Santander is unknown as 140 branches are set to go

The future of Scarborough's Santander branch is unknown as the bank has announced its plans to close 140 branches across the country.

The decision, which puts 1,270 jobs at risk, comes as a result of more and more people choosing to bank online.

The company said it plans to redeploy one third of its staff and has consulted with unions on the proposed changes.

Susan Allen, Santander's head of retail and business banking, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less-visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

"We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

"We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible."

In December, Filey was left without a bank after Barclays announced the closure of its Murrey Street branch.