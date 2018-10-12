Futurist Theatre voted on to Scarborough's Monopoly board - but it won't appear

Gone but definitely not forgotten ... that's Scarborough's Futurist Theatre.

So much so that the iconic seafront venue has, so far, made it on to a list of the top 10 landmarks in Scarborough that should go on the town's own version of Monopoly !

The now-demolished Futurist received just under 10% of the votes ... but only existing buildings and landmarks will be chosen. And many people voted for more than one site.

The 11th most popular choice, the Open Air Theatre, is likely to feature instead.

The Scarborough News revealed last month that a Scarborough version of the popular board game is to be released next spring. The makers, Winning Moves, asked for people to email in their suggestions as to what should go on the board and community chest cards; and also on a special Scarborough version of the card game Top Trumps.

Winning moves say the response was "brilliant", and the top 10 suggestions so far are:

The Spa

Peasholm Park

Scarborough Castle

Sea Life Centre

Oliver's Mount

North Bay

South Bay

The lighthouse

Futurist Theatre

Rotunda Museum

It's almost certain that those on the list - with the exception of the Futurist - will make it on to the board, along with others. The Scarborough version is being finalised but you can send last-minute suggestions for what should go on the board to scarborough@winningmoves.co.uk