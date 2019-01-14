Fyling Hall School has magical Harry Potter-style makeover
From floating candles in the corridor to a Quidditch pitch in the playground, there’s a touch of magic about the new term at Fyling Hall School.
The junior school is being transformed – or should that be transfigured – into Hogwarts, complete with a potions classroom and a hidden forest, from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books.
1. Room on the broom
Fyling Hall youngsters try these broomsticks out for size.
2. Ten points to Gryffindor
Maria shows off her Potter-themed look.
3. Spellbound
Teacher Rachel Watson with Verity, Alex and Sarah, with tricks and spells at the ready.
4. World of Wonder
Bonnie with the Magic Globe.
