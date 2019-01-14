Fyling Hall School has magical Harry Potter-style makeover

The junior school is being transformed – or should that be transfigured – into Hogwarts, complete with a potions classroom and a hidden forest, from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

1. Room on the broom Fyling Hall youngsters try these broomsticks out for size. Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Ten points to Gryffindor Maria shows off her Potter-themed look. Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Spellbound Teacher Rachel Watson with Verity, Alex and Sarah, with tricks and spells at the ready. Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. World of Wonder Bonnie with the Magic Globe. Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more