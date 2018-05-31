Gadgets: 5 of the best TVs

We look at 5 of the best TVs

Hitachi 75 Inch Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR, www.argos.co.uk, £1,499.99

Upgrade your home entertainment with this feature packed 75 Inch Ultra High Definition TV.

Hitachi’s latest Smart LED TVs feature built-in Freeview HD as well as Freeview Play which means you can choose from live TV or catch up on programmes through your favourite catch up services.

Netflix and YouTube apps feature on the Hitachi smarTVue portal so you can watch your favourite programmes and movies whenever you wish.

LG G8, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £5,499.00

Bask in the staggering, colour-rich realism of the 4K HDR OLED picture with LG’s G8, with its stunning one-glass design.

A beautifully thin OLED panel, pin-sharp 4K UHD resolution and a stunning HDR colour-scape combine for an awe-inspiring picture.

Powered by the Alpha 9 processor, enjoy Perfect Colour on Perfect Black, while impactful Dolby Atmos sound provides truly immersive audio.

Sony BRAVIA 75 Inch XE85 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR LED TV, www.tesco.com, £2999.00

For the ultimate in picture quality, this TV pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness, colour and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). Previously hidden areas of dark shadow and sunlight are now full of clarity and detail. Sony’s 4K HDR televisions are perfect partners for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®4 Pro consoles. Immerse yourself in a responsive, fun-filled gaming experience with vivid textures and intensely vibrant colours.

Samsung’s Curved Q8, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £2,399.00

Discover pure colour in a whole new light with Samsung’s Curved Q8.

Samsung’s QLED screens are at the cutting edge of home visual entertainment, with a picture quality that will take your breath away.

QLED, a refinement of their Quantum Dot technology, delivers UHD Premium picture quality for jaw-dropping colour and a flawlessly realistic HDR picture of the highest luminance and exceptionally deep blacks.

The Panasonic TX-55EZ952B 55" Smart 4K Ultra, www.currys.co.uk, £1,699.00

The Panasonic TX-55EZ952B 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV features an OLED screen, delivering deep levels of black for an immersive visual experience.

Ideal for displaying HDR content, the 4K Ultra HD TV brings your entertainment to life.

A Studio Colour Hollywood Cinema eXperience 2 processor creates accurate, realistic colours and contrast.

Whether you are watching a sporting event or the latest movie, you’ll be able to enjoy true-to-life visuals.

Certified by THX and featuring custom tuned modes, you can watch movies in the highest standards for a cinema-style experience.