Gallery: ‘Britney’ in Scarborough

Lauren Faye Moss, who was named as the official tribute act for Britney Spears, took to the stage at L’amour after the pop princesses appearance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Sheffield-born singer – who also performs as Lady Gaga, Madonna and Shania Twain – sampled Scarborough’s delights before her gig.

As she strutted around Scarborough South Bay in the infamous Britney ringmaster jacket many people took a second look if she in fact was the real deal.

With the buzz around the town intensifying as the pop princesses arrival grew closer Lauren attracted crowds of people who wanted their picture with ‘Britney Spears’.

She swapped the Las Vegas Strip for Scarborough’s South Bay and Planet Hollywood for Peasholm Park – and sent postcards saying Wish You Were Here.