Gardening: 5 of the best cactus vases

We look at 5 of the best cactus vases

Cactus vase - medium, Amara, £42

Create a striking centrepiece with this Cactus vase from Serax. In vivid green, this vase is in the shape of a cactus and finished with a bumpy textured finish. Ideal for small floral arrangements, it will add a dash of whimsical charm to any setting.

Green cactus plant pot, www.MelodyMaison.co.uk, £8.95

Give your plants and flowers a fun and funky home to flourish in with this quirky green cactus shape plant pot. Perfect for displaying your best blooms in great style. Made to look like a cactus that stands out and helps to create a fun look to your home. A great gift idea for a gardener and anyone that loves cacti.

Texas cactus flower vase/ornament, www.hurnandhurn.com

This fun and quirky Texas Cactus Flower Vase / Ornament is sure to be noticed on any table or surface and would look great as a decorative piece. The hand painted glazed stoneware piece will be a fantastic gift and is ideally suited to contemporary style interiors.

Arizona tall cactus vase, green, MADE.COM, £39.00

Zero watering required. This Arizona vase comes in a bold cactus-inspired shape, finished with a richly coloured green glaze. Made in Portugal from beautiful earthenware, the reactive glaze catches the light to give real depth and character.

Cactus-shaped vase - green, George at Asda, £8.00

Bring elements of the Wild West into your home with this cactus-shaped vase from George Home. With a glossy green finish, it’s a playful way to display your favourite flower arrangement.