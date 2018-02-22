Gardening: 5 of the best hanging baskets

We look at 5 of the best garden hanging baskets

Obelisk Hanging Plant Pot - £18.00, The Contemporary Home, www.tch.net

This attractive geometric design hanging plant pot, is a great way to accessorise your home. The black hanging plant pot is ideal for holding succulents, cacti, herbs or a trailing plant, and is displayed in a geometric metal frame.

Clay Plant Pot in Rust Finish Metal Hanger, www.iansnow.com, £4.99

This small clay pot comes with a rust finish circular hoop and hook affair that can be hooked on to each other to create a fabulously rustic botanic chain. Small trailing plants, cacti and succulents look amazing. Alternatively, hang alone from a chain, hook, shelf or a matching bracket, which is available separately. There is no hole in the pot, so add a little gravel at the bottom for drainage.

Hanging Mint Green Ceramic Flower Pot and Wooden Hangings, www.persora.com, £20.00

New for 2018, the Hanging Mint Green Ceramic Flower Pot and Wooden Hangings is a cool Scandinavian home accessory with a quote to live by.

Bohemia Hanging Baskets, www.bohemiadesign.com, available in 3 sizes starting from £11.

Bring the outdoors in and create your own urban jungle with our eco-friendly hanging baskets.

Handwoven by artisans in Morocco from natural palm leaf with twisted hanging cords, these traditional artisanal plant pots come in four sizes. Perfect for trailing plants such as Boston ferns, ivy or String of Pearls, these rustic hanging planters make a great gift.

Filet for pots, B&Q, www.diy.com, £5

This woven hanging basket will take centre place in any bright window. Include a hanging plant like ivy for extra length.