Pop legend Gary Barlow says he cannot wait to return to Scarborough for what promises to be a not-to-miss show at the Open Air Theatre.

The Take That songwriter has been confirmed to play at the newly-expanded 8,000 capacity venue on June 22 next year.

It will not be the first time Barlow has graced a Scarborough stage.

In Take That’s early days in the 1990s the band appeared at a Radio One Roadshow on the beach and wowed crowds at the former Toff’s nightclub in Aberdeen Walk.

They also brought their Take That and Party tour to the Futurist in 1992. As a solo artist, he was also one of the last big acts to play the Futurist when he performed to a packed out crowd in January 2013.

This year he turned up at a family-run cafe at Hunmanby Gap, to greet singer Tyler Smith, as part of the TV show Let It Shine.

Gary Barlow superfan Meral Dawe, who wants the pop icon to play at her 40th birthday party in Scarborough, said: “It’s the best news ever about Gary bringing his tour here.”

Speaking of his return to the town, he said: “Gary said: “I had a fantastic time in Scarborough back in 2013 on my solo tour so I cannot wait to get back to this wonderful town and play for the fans there.”

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

His show at Scarborough OAT in 2018 is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This is going to be a great night at this wonderful venue and will undoubtedly one of the highlights of the summer.

“His solo tours sell out very quickly so we expect demand for tickets to be massive.”

Tickets for the show at Scarborough OAT are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).