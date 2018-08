GCSE results time for Pindar School students

Students at Pindar School attained the following results in their GCSEs:

Arnfield J 8, Atkin M 9, Benson C 7, Binks O 6, Borrie M 8, Boyer A 8, Buckley J 9, Clegg A 8, Davies G 9, Dixey R 10,

Draper A 9, Dyer K 8, Edwards Y, 9 Evans A 9, Freeman S 10, Goddard L 5, Gordon M 7, Gordon T 3, Gothard K 8, Greatorex O 9,

Harrison T 6, Healy A 8, Henderson L 10, Hindle J 7, Hoggarth T 7, Horsley A 7, Hudson M 9, Hutchinson R 8, Jamieson J 9,

Jewison C 10, Johnson A 10, Kearney M 8, Kennedy N 10, King D 8, King M 9, Kitto J 8, Lister J 10, Lovering R 10, Luntley C 10,

Marshall R 10, Mccann L 10, Mcculloch W 8, Meads S 9, Menary R 9, Mills L 5, Moore K 8, Moore L 4, Morgan T 9, Murray D 8, Nesfield K 7, Oldroyd S 9, Orrah K 9, Park E 8, Parker N 8, Partridge L 10, Pashby E 8, Payne K 7, Payne T 10, Pearson I 8, Pearson N 8,

Pihan-Silcock E 9, Plant T 10, Potter I 10, Rhodes C 9, Richardson S 6, Robertson C 8, Robins O 10, Rose E 8, Rowlands D 10, Scott R 7, Shah H 9, Simpson C 8, Sixsmith M 9, Smith E 8, Smith J 9, Smith K 5, Smith T 9, Southren H 9, Stansfield J 7, Stewart E 9,

Stingemore-Lawson K 6, Stockell J 8, Stone M 9, Taylor J 7, Taylor P 8, Tayne E 7, Temple K 3, Tindall S 10, Townsend L 9,

Trotter K 6, Trych S 7, Walmsley G 10, Walton E 9, Ward F 8, Ward M 9, Ward M 8, Warwick C 10, Watson C 8, Wells M 9, Wharton K 8,

Wilson R 10, Winfield M 8, Young C 7.