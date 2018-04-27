Gearing up for this year’s Tour

Helmsley, Pickering and Kirkbymoorside will be hosting activities as the Tour de Yorkshire races through Ryedale on Saturday 5 May.

In Helmsley, businesses and homes are being encouraged to enter a best dressed window competition.

In an attempt to turn the town into a sea of blue and yellow to welcome the riders and their entourage, the Helmsley in Business group will be awarding fun prizes for the best dwelling window and best business window – and the public will be encouraged to vote for their favourites on the town’s Facebook page.

There will also be activities to get everyone active thanks to the Helmsley Community Library, which is working with Get Cycling from York to host a Pedal Powered Arcade.

Situated on the road in between the Royal Oak and the Town Hall between noon and 4pm, there will be three activities for children and adults to take part in:

l Smoothie Maker - cyclists generate the power to create a delicious healthy smoothie. (Age 7 upwards)

l Velodrome Racing Game - cyclists race each other round the interactive velodrome track. (Age 7 upwards)

l Cycle Race Simulator - choose your location and route then compete in a simulated race. (Teenagers upwards)

There will also be themed activities taking place in the library from noon until 1pm, including biscuit decorating and designing a Tour de Yorkshire cycling shirt.

Some businesses, such as Spear Travels, will be holding in store bike-themed competitions, for the chance to win goodies or vouchers.

In Pickering, residents have been busy preparing for the big race, placing bunting and painted bikes around the town.

There will be a number of events held on the day when crowds are expected to converge around the cycling themed display on the roundabout.

Residents in Kirkbymoorside and the villages on the race route are also expected to come out in force.

The race will come through Helmsley just after 3pm on the day, hitting Kirkbymoorside at around 3.20pm and Pickering at 3.35pm before heading off to the finishing post in Scarborough at 4.30pm.

Traffic delays are expected throughout the afternoon. Similar to previous races, there will be rolling road closures in place and these are expected to last for around an hour.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/tour-de-yorkshire for the full details of closures.

Katie Atkinson, a member of Helmsley in Business, has helped organise the Tour de Yorkshire activities.

She said: “The cyclists will be coming through around mid-afternoon, but the caravan and all its entertainment and freebies will also be visiting us just before 1.30pm.

“The pedal-powered arcade sounds like loads of fun, the town will be colourful and welcoming, and the window displays will be well worth a stroll around if the plans we’re hearing are anything to go by!

“We can’t wait to welcome the Tour again and hopefully Helmsley and its crowds cheering the riders on will do us proud.”