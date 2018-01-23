Get Britney's Scarborough tickets before anyone else

Tickets to Britney Spears' Scarborough show are expected to sell out in record time when they go on sale on Saturday.

However, there is one way to beat the rush.

If you register for priority booking BEFORE 4pm on Wednesday you can get access to tickets before anyone else.

Simply visit http://www.cuffeandtaylor.com/news/secure-important-britney-spears-madness-classically-smiths-tickets/2018/01/23/ to register.

This will allow you to buy tickets an hour before they go on general sale.

General sale tickets are available from 10am on Saturday from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).