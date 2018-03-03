Get-together celebrates Memorial Hall landmark

A special day recently took place at Pickering Memorial Hall to mark the completion of the building’s renovations.

Friends and supporters came together to enjoy a variety of delicious home-made cakes and to remember those volunteers who gave so much time and effort to ensure the success of the hall but have, sadly, since died.

The Mayor of Pickering Helene Haythorne unveiled a plaque commemorating those intrepid supporters.

A defibrillator was recently installed in the hall’s foyer, and trustees, staff, town councillors and Pickering Youth Council members have been trained in the use of the live-saving device.

The trustees said they are willing to listen to new ideas and welcome new volunteers.

A spokesman said: “If anyone has any suggestions about how we can improve our services or would like to offer any help at all, please contact the hall on 01751 477522, or telephone Mal Danks, secretary to the trustees on 01751477913 or 07956 658894.”