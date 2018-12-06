Giant choc-man a charity prize guy

A Scarborough-based chocolatier is helping a local charity thanks to a giant chocolate snowman.

Crofts Chocolates has created a huge 7ft, 120kg snowman that will be the main attraction in a prize raffle for their chosen charity – Yorkshire Coast Families.

Spokesperson for the charity, Guy Baumann, said: “Yorkshire Coast Families supports local Special Educational Needs children and their families, providing fun-filled trips and activities.

“We are delighted to have Crofts Chocolates support our charity.”

Alex, of Crofts Chocolates, said: “We are very proud to help support this local charity which makes such a difference to families in the geographical area of Scarborough Borough Council.

“We selected a different charity each Christmas and Yorkshire Coast Families is this year’s worthy cause.”

Raffle tickets are available from Crofts Chocolates, 28 Newborough, Scarborough. The prize is a Crofts Chocolate Hamper to the value of £100 and the raffle is drawn on Saturday 22 December 2018.