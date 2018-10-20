Giant cuttlefish heading to Scarborough Sea Life Centre

Marine experts have hatched out some of the world’s biggest cuttlefish and are nurturing them in readiness to be displayed at Scarborough Sea Life Centre.

This will be the first appearance for the species at any UK-based aquarium.

Giant Cuttlefish can change colour in a fraction of a second to adopt the best possible camouflage against any background and can alter the texture of their skin to mimic seaweed, sand or rock.

They have been hatched and reared from eggs imported from Japan by former Scarborough aquarist Derek Scales at Sea Life’s main animal welfare and display facility in Weymouth.

Mr Scales said: “I am delighted that colleagues back at the Centre where I served my apprenticeship will be the first to host some of these amazing creatures.

“They will get the first two, and like me they will be hoping that they will go on to lay their own eggs and produce a second generation.”