Gin Festival is returning to Scarborough Spa: here's how much tickets are and how to get them

The Gin Society is returning to Scarborough Spa with another festival, after last year's sell-out success.

It will take place on 21 and 22 June and, it is claimed, will be "bigger and better".

New for 2019, tickets include one free G&T, plus your own Copa glass to keep as a souvenir, a booklet of tasting notes, free tasters from distillers and masterclasses.

Gin lovers will be able to sample over 120 varieties of the popular spirit at the festival. The Gin Society promise it will be an "unforgettable gin experience".

During the two-day extravaganza, local and national distillers, including award-winning Whitby Gin, will be on hand to showcase their expertise and knowledge in a series of master classes and tasting sessions.

There will be three exclusive gin bars hosting the best of world, British and fruit gins, plus a Cocktail bar with expert mixologists and non-gin based drinks including a selection of Rums, Prosecco and bottled ales.

Throughout each of the four-hour sessions, there will be live entertainment, and street food and snacks will be available to buy.

The sessions are: 21 June, 6pm-10.30pm; 22 June, 12 noon-4.30pm and 6pm – 10.30pm.

Tickets for each session cost £12.50 and the festival operates a voucher system to buy drinks. Visit theginsociety-scarborough2019.eventbrite.co.uk