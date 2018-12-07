Gin festival will return town next year

Gin lovers will be able to sample over 120 varieties of the popular spirit when the Gin Society Festival returns to Scarborough Spa next Summer.

During the two-day extravaganza over the weekend of 21 and 22 June 2019, local and national distillers will be on hand to showcase their expertise and knowledge in a series of master classes and tasting sessions.

Throughout each of the four-hour sessions, there will be live entertainment, and street food and snacks will be available to purchase.

Its organisers, The Gin Society, said: “We promise it will be an unforgettable gin experience. There will be three exclusive gin bars hosting the best of world, British and fruit gins, plus a Cocktail bar with expert mixologists and non-gin based drinks including Prosecco, rum and bottled ales.”