Gingerbread house theme set to delight visitors at tearoom

Visitors to a Helmsley hotel will be forgiven for thinking they’ve walked straight into the fairy tale setting of Hansel and Gretel this Christmas following the opening of a gingerbread-themed tearoom.

The Black Swan is set to transform its tearoom into a festive gingerbread house, adorned with candy canes, icing and snow decorations from Saturday, December 1 to Monday, December 31.

The venue’s traditional Yorkshire tearoom is renowned for its quintessentially English afternoon tea experience.

Peter Llewellyn, general manager of the hotel, said: “We wanted to offer something special for our visitors this Christmas, and I think the gingerbread house tearoom will achieve just that.

“We’ll be getting professional decorators in to turn the room into a magical scene from Hansel and Gretel.

“It will certainly be a sight to behold whilst enjoying one of our Christmas-themed afternoon teas!”