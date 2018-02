An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car near Scalby School.

Emergency services were called to Green Lane, near Scalby School, at 2.35pm today (February 8) following reports a girl had been hit by a car.

The 11-year-old is believed to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Scarborough Hospital.

Police reopened the road at 3.30pm this afternoon.