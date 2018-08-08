Girl aged nine dies after suspected 'rockfall' in Staithes in North Yorkshire

A young girl has died after a suspected rockfall in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to reports of the rockfall in Seaton Garth, Staithes, Scarborough, at about 4.50pm today (Wednesday).

A nine-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries during the incident, according to a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

The spokesman added: "Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers."

Firefighters, paramedics, the coastguard and the air ambulance were called to the scene.