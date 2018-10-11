Gladstone and Wheatcroft sweep to tournament glory

Gladstone Road and Wheatcroft came out on top in the Scarborough Primary Schools’ Year Five and Six Football Tournaments, which were held at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Both the boys and girls’ events were put together by the coaches and students of the Scarborough Football Scholarship, who are based at Scarborough Athletic’s base.

Wheatcroft took victory in the girls event

Gladstone won on penalties in the boys section, seeing off a battling St Martin’s side in the final.

Wheatcroft girls also won their competition on penalties, with St Martin’s again finishing as the runners-up.

In the girls event, Wheatcroft beat Newby & Scalby in the semi-finals, while St Martin’s edged out Gladstone Road.

Gladstone Road saw off Wheatcroft in the boys semi-final, while St Martin’s toppled Hunmanby.

Organiser Steve Brennan, of the Scholarship, said: “The event was overseen by our coaches Denny Ingram, Ryan Blott and Lee Sutton, with the students putting it all together.

“They did very well, having to overcome a few hurdles along the way.

“We have had some good feedback with many teachers and parents telling us how delighted their children were to be able to play on the Flamingo Land Stadium pitch.

“There were well over 220 children involved, which is great for Scarborough and also for football in the town.”

A total of 16 schools from across the Scarborough area took part in both competitions.

They were: Gladstone Road, East Ayton, Cayton, Overdale, St Peter’s, Seamer & Irton, Wheatcroft, Lindhead, St Martin’s, Friarage, Braeburn, Filey, Barrowcliff, St George’s, Newby & Scalby, Hunmanby and Northstead.