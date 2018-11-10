Gladstone pupils get safety advice during visit by firefighters

Children at Gladstone Road Primary School in Scarborough hosted a special visit from one of the emergency services ahead of bonfire night.

The children in the reception classes at the school were visited by a North Yorkshire Fire Service crew so they could learn all about keeping safe before Bonfire Night.

This included an opportunity to sit in the fire engine.

Sarah Emms, teacher of the Reception Green class, said: “Afterwards the children used palettes donated by Endeavour Fires to create their own fire engine.

“The fire service is displaying some of the fire safety posters made by the Reception Green pupils in their showroom.”

