Glamping site near Scarborough in running for a Rural Oscar

Humble Bee Farm, located at Flixton, near Scarborough, is up for a Rural Oscar, it has been announced.

The glamping site, based on a Yorkshire Wolds working farm, is one of four Rural Enterprise finalists representing Yorkshire in the Countryside Alliance Awards, the annual celebration of British food, farming, enterprise and heritage.

Humble Bee Farm.

The awards are in their 14th year and have become one of the most prestigious of its kind for the agricultural industry.

Driven by public nomination, the awards give customers the chance to explain why their favourite rural business is worthy of national acclaim.

Julia Warters, who owns and manages Humble Bee Farm together with husband John Warters, said: “We are delighted to have received this nomination and to represent our beautiful corner of North Yorkshire.

“The nomination is testament to the hard work that goes into running our rural business, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2018.

“We would like to congratulate all the finalists and wish them the best of luck with the awards.”

Countryside Alliance Awards Director Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.

“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

“They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.

“These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside.

“Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”

The regional champions will be announced in May with the grand final being held in June.