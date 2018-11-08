GoFundMe page set up for Scarborough chippy devastated by fire

A GoFundMe page has been set up the help the owner of Hanover Road Fish and Chip Shop get back on his feet after a devastating fire tore through the shop.

The chip shop, which came second in the Scarborough News' Chippy of the Year competition, was gutted by the blaze on Friday afternoon. Scarborough and Filey appliances responded to the incident shortly after 3.30pm and the road was closed on both sides.

The fire is thought to have been started by an electrical fault after recent works in the area.

The GoFundMe page, which has raised £140 of its £10,000 target so far, has been set up to help owner Will Miller and his family, get back on their feet, and get the shop re-opened as soon as possible.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.