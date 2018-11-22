Good food and great views at Scarborough seafront restaurant

Papa’s Restaurant, Foreshore Road, Scarborough

It seemed a bold move when, earlier this year, Papa’s took on the former Harry Ramsden’s restaurant in Foreshore Road; only a few months earlier fire had ripped through the building.

Papa’s decided to add to its growing empire, including the existing restaurant near Morrison’s at Eastfield, with a Scarborough seafront location, and it seems to have paid off. It’s a fairly elegant dining experience, with the clean, fresh interior looking more like a Regency parlour than fish and chip restaurant. And on our visit it was fairly busy.

At ground level, the take-away stands to the right, and, to the left, a doorman, or maitre d’, welcomed us and showed us upstairs. The white and cream interior is devoid of pictures and, in that spot, offers great views of the South Bay and lifeboat house.

A classy chandelier is a focal point, and a bar is nestled to one side of the room. Upstairs, the second floor offers more seating.

The menu is in newspaper-form, and there’s a good array of, mainly, seafood.

Battered halloumi is offered as a side dish, but my son chose it as a starter, and what a fine choice! Plenty of tangy, tasty halloumi strips in light batter, accompanied by salad.

I opted for the calamari starter; lightly breaded, they were equally delicious.

For mains I was tempted by the choice of fish, but my son had already ordered a medium haddock so, in the interests of research, I went for the steak and ale pie. It was adequate without being outstanding; the pastry was spot-on (as were the accompanying chips and gravy) but the pie seemed lacking in chunky meat, although the mini pickled onions inside were a treat!

My wife’s scampi was plentiful and tasty, and son’s haddock choice delivered gleaming white fish in crunchy batter, that straddled the plate, alongside chips and mushy peas.

Suitably fed, we declined any desserts.

It was a pleasant dining experience in a fine restaurant; the staff were excellent, and it won’t be too long, I think, before we return.