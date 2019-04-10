Government’s tree champion unveils arboretum exhibition

The Government’s National Tree Champion Sir William Worsley recently visited the Yorkshire Arboretum to launch the International Garden Photographer of the Year: ‘Celebrating Our Oaks’ exhibition.

The exhibition category was developed in partnership between the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) and Action Oak – a major initiative to protect the UK’s oak trees – and the outdoor display showcases the magnificence of our oaks and demonstrates why they hold such a special place in our hearts.

Sir William was joined by Action Oak project officer Sarah Jeffery, Yorkshire Arboretum director Dr John Grimshaw, arboretum Chair of Trustees Prof Alastair Fitter, and Life Members, Friends and Trustees of the arboretum.

Sir William said “The stunning images in this exhibition demonstrate why oaks are so vital to us, and what we stand to lose if they are not properly cared for.”