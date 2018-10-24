Graham School's Ofsted results revealed

The findings from Graham School’s first inspection since the school became subject to special measures have been published.

The Ofsted report in May 2017 ruled that the school requires special measures because it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading, managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school.

Her Majesty’s Inspector, Dimitris Spiliotis, in the latest inspection on September 12 and 13, deemed that leaders and managers are not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures, the local authority’s statement of action is fit for purpose and the school’s improvement plan is fit for purpose.

In the report it states that many of the areas of weakness identified at the previous inspection still remain as main priorities, the gap between the progress of disadvantaged and other pupils remains too wide and pupils’ progress is not good enough despite quality of teaching, learning and assessment improving.

However, the school’s safeguarding arrangements are now fit for purpose, pupils’ progress based on provisional assessment information shows an improvement on the previous year, and the school is fully staffed.