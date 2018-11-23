GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Victims speaks out after Scarborough town centre assault

A man who was hospitalised after suffering serious facial injuries in a violent incident has spoken out.

John Kennedy, who was visiting Scarborough due to work commitments, was assaulted on Sunday evening and taken to York District Hospital.

John before and after treatment for his facial injuries

The 36-year-old said: "The operation went OK. I've got two plates in my jaw both sides, some screws and bits and bobs to sort my cheek bone out, 10 stitches inside my mouth, they glued my eyebrow and the back of my head, the swelling on my head has started settling down just still keep feeling like iv just got off a roller coaster.

"I definitely look better than my first photo, I’m just all bruised and really swollen now.

"The hospital said if my head never swelled so quickly I would of definitely had brain damage."

John, who is from Middlesbrough, has received hundreds of get well soon messages online since the incident happened.