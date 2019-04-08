Great grandnephew of Dracula author Bram Stoker returning to Whitby for Gothic festival

Horror author Dacre Stoker, the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker, is returning to Whitby at the end of April.

His multi-media presentation Stoker on Stoker, now revamped to include the research and writing of Dracul (2018 Penguin Random House) continues to fascinate audiences around

the world.

Whitby features prominently in Dracul, the prequel to Dracula written by Dacre and JD Barker, which is shortlisted by the Horror Writers’ Association for the 2018 Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Novel.

Dracul, released last October, was the UK’s number one best-selling horror hardback in 2018 and is due to be made into a major motion picture for release in late 2020 by Andy Muschietti, director of Stephen King’s IT.

Dacre said: “With its links to Dracula, there is no better place than Whitby for an event to celebrate Bram Stoker’s legacy.”

Dacre will appear at a special event - Hammer Horror &the Secrets of Dracula at 1pm on Sunday April 28 at the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival, to share his unique insight into Bram’s inspiration for Dracula.

The event will include classic Hammer Horror film stars Caroline Munro, Valerie Leon, Martine Beswick and Pauline Peart, and feature question & answer and a book and photo signing with Dacre and the Hammer stars.

April’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival also hosts a weekend of bands with alternative rockers Pop Will Eat Itself headline the Friday while New Model Army will headline the Saturday night.

Other bands playing including Chameleons Vox, Christine Plays Viola, Terminal Gods, Mercury’s Antennae, Saigon Blue Rain and Sweet Ermengarde.

There will be film screenings of horror classics in the Pavilion Theatre across the weekend along with three days of alternative markets with free entry.