The Bridlington Pride Festival.. having great fun.

A cornucopia of colours and fabulous outfits were on show at Bridlington Pride on Saturday (July 5).

The event started with a parade at 11.30am with the Pride Walk from Belvedere Parade Park and Ride before the main event at 12.30pm.

There was also an after-party at the Old Lifeboat Station following the packed day’s entertainment.

The weekend started with Bridlington Pride’s Cabaret Extravaganza on Friday (July 4).

A chance to dance.

This year, organisers asked attendees to bring dry stored food items to support the town’s food bank.

All photos taken by Richard Ponter