Great photos of Bridlington Pride
A cornucopia of colours and fabulous outfits were on show at Bridlington Pride on Saturday (July 5).
The event started with a parade at 11.30am with the Pride Walk from Belvedere Parade Park and Ride before the main event at 12.30pm.
There was also an after-party at the Old Lifeboat Station following the packed day’s entertainment.
The weekend started with Bridlington Pride’s Cabaret Extravaganza on Friday (July 4).
This year, organisers asked attendees to bring dry stored food items to support the town’s food bank.
All photos taken by Richard Ponter