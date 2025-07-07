Great photos of Bridlington Pride

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:21 BST
The Bridlington Pride Festival.. having great fun.placeholder image
The Bridlington Pride Festival.. having great fun.
A cornucopia of colours and fabulous outfits were on show at Bridlington Pride on Saturday (July 5).

The event started with a parade at 11.30am with the Pride Walk from Belvedere Parade Park and Ride before the main event at 12.30pm.

There was also an after-party at the Old Lifeboat Station following the packed day’s entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weekend started with Bridlington Pride’s Cabaret Extravaganza on Friday (July 4).

A chance to dance.placeholder image
A chance to dance.

This year, organisers asked attendees to bring dry stored food items to support the town’s food bank.

All photos taken by Richard Ponter

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice