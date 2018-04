St Catherine’s Hospice is asking photographers in the Scarborough area to send in their best landscape images as it looks to create a calendar for next year.

The hospice is hoping to receive pictures of beautiful areas in North Yorkshire to use in its 2019 Saint Catherine’s Calendar.

A spokesman said: “We would love to see photos of all seasons. Photographers can email a maximum of four landscape pictures to fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk for consideration.”