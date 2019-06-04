Greenpeace to create "human wave" on South Bay to mark World Ocean's Day

This weekend Scarborough's South Bay will be the site of a special event to mark World Ocean's Day.

The Yorkshire Coast Greenpeace Group, based in Bridlington, will host the event on the beach close to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, June 8.

The event will be part of a global Greenpeace campaign aiming to show world leaders how many people care about and want to protect the oceans.

People are encouraged to attend dressed in blue clothing and help to create a "human wave" spread across the beach.

The campaign is expected to continue until July 2019 and hopes that together with other countries around the world, the UN can create ocean sanctuaries in the world's most compromised areas.

The event takes place on Saturday June 8 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.