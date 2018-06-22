Grey Fox XI slip to Fenton defeat

The Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Grey Fox team travelled to Church Fenton on Sunday and lost in a high-scoring encounter.

Scarborough batted first and posted 183-7 in their 30 overs, with Dave Graham top-scoring with 32.

Malc Spaven and Colin Frank both made 26 before a late burst from captain Steve McAleese (23) saw the team post a competitive first innings score.

The host produced an excellent run chase and despite good spells from Howard Mudd (2-16) and John Crowe, who claimed 2-28, Church Fenton got home in the 29th over.

The side have one final group game as they bid to make the knockout phase of the competition for the second year running.