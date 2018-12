A Malton-based retailer has been named the “Best Dessert Parlour in England” in the Food Awards 2018. The Groovy Moo, a little corner of Italy in Malton’s Talbot Yard Food Court, has gained an outstanding reputation for its ice creams and sorbets.

Michelle Walker, co-owner of The Groovy Moo, said: “It was a complete surprise to be nominated. It was even more amazing when we heard the news that we had won.”