Grosvenor Casino Scarborough celebrates national win for General Manager Hannah

Grosvenor Casino Scarborough is celebrating a win for one of its own this month, as General Manager Hannah Hugill scooped the jackpot at the British Casino Awards in London, taking home the Rising Star Award.

Hannah, 32, from Scarborough, has worked at the Scarborough club for eight-and-a-half years, starting as a receptionist before being promoted to a Club Manager and then General Manager. She was nominated for the award by her club colleagues.

Speaking after her win, Hannah said: “I was thrilled to be nominated for this award by my peers, so to win it really is a dream come true.

“At Grosvenor Casino Scarborough we do instil a family vibe amongst the staff.

“It’s my job to ensure that we all shine in our roles so to be called a rising star myself, and be picked by such prestigious judges, and names in the industry, is extremely flattering.”

Her colleagues described her as an inspiration, ambitious and a natural leader.

One quote said: “She deserves this award as this year she has thrived and risen from Club Manager to a General Manager and she has been noticed and appreciated by others.”

Another read: “She has faith in others, sees so much potential in everyone and wants everyone around her to do well.”

It was a successful night for Grosvenor Casinos as a whole, as professionals across the UK voted in their droves to name the brand Overall Casino Operator of the Year and Multiple UK Casino Operator of the Year for the second year running as well as European Casino Operator of the Year.