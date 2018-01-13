Groups urged to apply for Lions Club funding

Malton and Norton Lions’ Santa sleigh, which travels around the area ahead of Christmas, has raised more than £15,000.

Lions club members said the final total was fantastic and thanked every resident who supported the popular fundraising venture.

The Lions Club has now turned its full attention to its grants scheme, which was launched in December.

The organisation is appealing for community groups to come forward and apply for up to £500 from its Local Community Fund.

The cash would be used to go towards any project that stands to benefit local groups, charities or organisations that promote health or the environment in the area.

This could involve the buying of equipment, maintenance of local services, or assistance to individuals.

Organisations applying for an award must work in Malton, Norton, or surrounding villages or relate to individuals living in the area.

There are a maximum of 10 grants available with up to £500 awarded.

Judges will be independent and are looking for innovative ideas, particularly ones that benefit the community in the longer term.

Groups have until Wednesday 31 January to apply for the funding.

The trust fund is in addition to the Lions’ usual support for charities such as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Ryedale Food Bank, Next Steps and Marie Curie.

Email malton.lions@btinternet.com or phone 08458 335952 for more information.