Guide dog charity urges people to donate an hour

The charity Guide Dogs are asking the people of Scarborough to donate an hour of their time.

On 6 and 7 October Guide Dogs will be in Brunswick Shopping Centre to raise vital funds for the charity which will help make a difference to people in the UK living with sight loss.

Guide Dogs rely on public donations to continue their life-changing work so every penny really does make a difference.

All you need is to be over 18 years old, have an hour of spare time and be passionate about fundraising for Guide Dogs. Those interested in taking part should visit the Donate an hour website: www.guidedogs.org.uk/donateanhour to sign up online.

Jo Stevens, Community Fundraising Manager said: “Without our volunteers, Guide Dogs wouldn’t be able to help people with sight loss in Scarborough to get out and about on their own terms. That’s why we are looking for more amazing volunteers to give just an hour of their time. We appreciate people lead busy lives which is why we’re created this new, exciting opportunity for people to support us on a short-term basis.

Guide dog owner, Helen said: ‘'Volunteering for Guide Dogs is a rewarding part of my life. I’ve met some wonderful people and gained some valuable, practical skills. But most importantly I get a real sense that I’m making a difference to people’s lives."

Guide Dogs in Scarborough is looking for more people to help the charity transform the lives of people with sight loss in the area.

Find out more about Donate an hour at www.guidedogs.org.uk/donateanhour