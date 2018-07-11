Gull shot in the neck with crossbow in Scarborough

A gull has been shot with a crossbow arrow, which was still protruding from its neck, in what one visitor calls an ‘act of cruelty’.

Shocked John Perkins was visiting Scarborough with his partner when they spotted the injured gull in the car park off Eastborough.

The gull was shot with an arrow. Picture by John Perkins

The gull appeared to have been shot in the neck with a crossbow arrow.

The 58-year-old, from Mirfield, in West Yorkshire, said: “I know there seems to be a love/hate attitude with seagulls when you speak to locals and visitors in Scarborough but whoever obviously intended to kill the seagull, but didn’t succeed leaving the bird to suffer.”

He added: “Will it be a child or another person they’ll fire at for fun next time?”

“I love visiting Scarborough and enjoy the sights, which includes the sagulls, but it was very sad to see that somebody had carried out this act of cruelty.”

The gull, pictured above, was spotted on Wednesday June 27, and despite the injury the gull was still able to fly.

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

This makes it illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “This is a very distressing incident which suggests a deliberate act of cruelty.

“While the RSPCA is not aware of any other arrow-related incidents in the Scarborough area, across the country our officers have sadly had to deal with a range of similar acts of senseless cruelty which have killed or seriously injured and maimed animals including birds, family pets and wild mammals.

“We would urge anyone with any information about this particular incident or about any other animal cruelty concerns to contact our emergency helpline on 0300 1234 999."