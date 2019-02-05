Haçienda Classical at Scarborough Open Air Theatre: get ready for 'probably the best rave since 1997'

Music fans are promised a "sensational night" when Scarborough's Open Air Theatre hosts Haçienda Classical, say the promoters.

Haçienda Classical brings the iconic sounds and unique atmosphere of the legendary Manchester club to the venue on Saturday June 8.

The show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “This is going to be a sensational night at Scarborough OAT. We have worked with Haçienda Classical before and it is a truly stunning show.

“The beauty of Haçienda Classical is that it has such a wide appeal. Whether you are a regular clubber, you want to reminisce about your youth or you enjoy the appeal of something completely new presented by magnificently talented musicians – without a doubt this will be a spectacular and not to be missed night at Scarborough OAT.”

The show has well outperformed any expectations at the outset and has seen tremendous reactions from audiences and critics many of who have awarded the show five stars, even at the very first Bridgewater Hall show, The Times gave it top marks declaring that "the atmosphere was incredible."

Similar rave reviews followed from the first Royal Albert Hall visit as NME called it "Probably the best rave since 1997" whilst Mixmag termed the event. “a near two-hour blend of house music's greatest players with an audience dancing and singing from the off."

Haçienda Classical has continued to receive 5-star reviews from the like of The Independent - "It doesn't get much better than this. A powerful, poignant performance." - and its hometown paper, Manchester Evening News.

"The Hacienda made Manchester the centre of the clubbing universe in its 80's and 90's heyday and surely what this night proves is that much of that success was down to the people inside it".

Hacienda Classical's biggest single audience to date came as it opened Glastonbury's Festival's Pyramid Stage in June 2017 and other festival appearances including Isle Of Wight, Kendal Calling The Big Feastival, Kew The Music, Lytham Festival as well as individual concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl selling out.

For audiences, these inspirational nights have recreated the tunes that defined a generation for a whole new set of fans, renewing them and rearranging them with the orchestra and artists to create a special and unique experience.

With improvement year on year, 2019’s incarnation for Hacienda Classical promises to be the very best so far, say the promoters.