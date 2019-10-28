A senior Scarborough borough and county councillor has called for an urgent decision from the Government's Highways Agency on the long-awaited improvements to the A64.

Cllr David Jeffels told North Yorkshire County Council's Transport and Economy Scrutiny Committee: "It is vital that businesses and residents in the Scarborough and Ryedale areas have the plans for the A64 spelt out in detail by Highways England.

"There have been too many false dawns for desperately needed improvements to this trunk road, which has seen a constant increase in traffic heading from the coast to the major road links of the A1, M1, M62 and A19 year on year.

"Every day throughout the year there are queues. It is not just a road used by holiday traffic for three months of the year. It is a lifeline for hundreds of businesses.

"The dualling between the Hopgrove Roundabout and Whitwell-on-the-Hill is of paramount importance if the economies of Scarborough and Ryedale are to get the uplift they aspire to achieve, to create new employment and investment."

Support for the upgrading of the A64 is widespread and cross-party, with backing from Scarborough and Ryedale councils, as well as town councils in Ryedale and scores of parish councils, because everyone recognises how important this scheme is, he added.

"Had the A64 been in the Home Counties it would have been upgraded years ago," said Cllr Jeffels, who represents the Seamer and Derwent Valley division on the county council and the Derwent Valley & Moor ward on the borough council.

"We need to be told by Highways England what the timetable is for the improvement scheme and when the work will be carried out.

"The Defra Food and Research Laboratories and business park at Sand Hutton will see many thousands of additional people using the A64 as its key role in the food and rural industries gathers pace, which will put further pressure on the road."

Improvements are vital on road safety grounds as well as to take forward the economy of the vast rural area of Ryedale, the North York Moors National Park and the Yorkshire Coast resorts.

Cllr Jeffels added: "The Highways Agency has a duty to tell the Transport and Economy Scrutiny Committee what its intentions are to improve the A64 because we are currently seeing investment stymied because of the road's widespread reputation for long traffic queues and bad accident record."

The Agency has agreed to make an updated timetable report on the A64 at the next meeting of the committee.