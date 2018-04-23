Half of Scarborough residents want to remain in single market following Brexit

Nearly half of people in Scarborough think we would be better off economically in Europe - and a majority want to stick with the Single Market.

A new Brexit survey shows 48% of Scarborough News readers believe Britain will be better off economically inside Europe. As well as this 51% said Britain should continue to be part of the single European market.

The figures show a split between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain in the referendum. Among Leave voters, 10% think Britain is better off economically in Europe, while a fifth of these voters (20%) think we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Remain voters are, unsurprisingly, much more likely to think continuing close ties with Europe is a good idea, with 86% saying Britain is better off economically inside Europe and 83% saying we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Three-fifths of those surveyed on the site (60%) said they were not happy with the status of Brexit negotiations at the moment, with just a quarter (23%) saying they were happy (the rest weren't sure).

Regardless of how those surveyed voted in the referendum, they were more likely to be unhappy than happy with the way negotiations are going.

Among those who said they voted Leave, 45% are unhappy with the status of negotiations compared to 34% who were happy. More than three-quarters of those who voted Remain (75%) said they were unhappy, compared to 10% who said they were happy.

However, most of those surveyed said they would still stick with how they voted - 83% of Leave voters and 93% of Remain voters. Leave voters were more likely to say they would not vote in the same way now, with one in 11 Leave voters saying they'd act differently (9%) compared to one in 33 Remain voters (3%).

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 400 people who visited the Scarborough News website.